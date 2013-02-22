FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ontario sells C$500 mln notes in reopening -term sheet
February 22, 2013 / 3:36 PM / 5 years ago

Ontario sells C$500 mln notes in reopening -term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Ontario on Friday sold C$500 million ($485.4 million) in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 2.10 percent notes, due Sept. 8, 2018, were priced at 100.093 to yield 2.082 percent or 62 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The total amount now outstanding is C$2.5 billion ($2.4 billion).

In addition, C$1.0 billion notes ($971 million) were sold in the reopening. This transaction was a private placement. These notes will have the same price and yield as the public sale.

The total amount now outstanding is C$1.5 billion ($1.5 billion).

The investment dealer arm of Royal Bank of Canada was the lead manager of the sale.

