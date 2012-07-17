FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Province of Ontario sells C$750 mln notes
July 17, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 5 years ago

Province of Ontario sells C$750 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian Province of Ontario on Tuesday sold C$750 million ($743 million) of 10-year notes in a reopening of an existing 10-year issue due June 2, 2022, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.15 percent notes were priced at 104.412 to yield 2.639 percent, or 100 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The total amount now outstanding is $8.25 billion ($8.2 billion).

The lead manager on the sale was the investment dealer arm of Bank of Nova Scotia.

