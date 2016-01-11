MOVES-Ontario Teachers appoints Danish investment veteran as CIO

TORONTO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (Teachers’), one of Canada’s biggest investors, has appointed veteran Danish investment professional Bjarne Graven Larsen as its new chief investment officer (CIO) and executive vice president.

Graven Larsen, 52, is a former CIO and executive board member of ATP, Denmark’s biggest pension plan and the fourth largest in Europe. He was most recently chief financial officer at holding company Novo A/S, majority shareholder in Danish insulin maker Novo Nordisk.

Teachers’, which is Canada’s third biggest public pension fund, said on Monday that Graven Larsen would report to its Chief Executive Ron Mock and be based in Toronto. He will take up the position on Feb. 1.

“With his investment expertise, global experience, forward thinking on risk management and, importantly, hands-on work within a total return framework, Bjarne is uniquely positioned to be our chief investment officer,” Mock said in a statement.

Teachers’ and peers like the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec have been among the world’s most active dealmakers in recent years, with major bets on real estate, natural resources and infrastructure.

Teachers’ managed net assets worth 154.5 billion Canadian dollars ($109 billion) at the end of 2014.

Graven Larsen will succeed Neil Petroff, who retired in June.