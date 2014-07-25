FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ontex Group says underwriter UBS excises IPO over-allotment option
July 25, 2014 / 5:35 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ontex Group says underwriter UBS excises IPO over-allotment option

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Ontex Group NV :

* Ontex Group Nv announces the exercise of the over allotment option and end of the stabilisation period in relation to its initial public offering

* Announces today exercise of over-allotment option by UBS Ltd, and end of stabilisation period, in relation to its initial public offering that ended on 24 June 2014

* UBS has chosen to exercise over-allotment option for 4,322,083 shares, raising, subject to successful closing thereof

* Additional gross proceeds for above mentioned certain selling shareholders of 77,797,494 euro Further company coverage:

