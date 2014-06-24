FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ontex group sets final offer price for IPO at 18 euros
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Goldman Sachs
June 24, 2014 / 7:16 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ontex group sets final offer price for IPO at 18 euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - Ontex Group Nv

* Final offer price for the ipo is set at eur 18.

* Total number of shares sold in the ipo amounts to 33,135,971, of which 18,055,555 new shares sold by the company

* 1,300,786 shares, representing 3.9 percent of the total number of shares sold in the IPO, have been sold to retail investors in Belgium.

* The gross proceeds for the company resulting from the new shares sold by the company is 325 million euros.

* BofA Merrill lynch, Goldman Sachs international and UBS investment bank are the joint global coordinators of the ipo. Source text for Eikon: company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.