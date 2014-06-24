BRIEF-Ontex group sets final offer price for IPO at 18 euros

June 24 (Reuters) - Ontex Group Nv

* Final offer price for the ipo is set at eur 18.

* Total number of shares sold in the ipo amounts to 33,135,971, of which 18,055,555 new shares sold by the company

* 1,300,786 shares, representing 3.9 percent of the total number of shares sold in the IPO, have been sold to retail investors in Belgium.

* The gross proceeds for the company resulting from the new shares sold by the company is 325 million euros.

* BofA Merrill lynch, Goldman Sachs international and UBS investment bank are the joint global coordinators of the ipo.