Diaper maker Ontex shares rise on market debut

BRUSSELS, June 25 (Reuters) - Belgian diaper maker Ontex saw its shares rise around 5 percent in initial trading on its market debut on the Brussels stock exchange on Wednesday.

The company had set the price of its listing at 18 euros, narrowing it down from an initial price range of 16.50 to 20.50 euros and giving it an equity value of 1.23 billion euros ($1.67 billion).

The group’s shares opened at 18.50 euros and rose as high as 19.01 euros, or 5.6 percent above the issue price in early Wednesday trading.

Ontex said it would reap gross proceeds of 325 million euros from the sale of new shares, which it will use to cut its debt.

About half of Ontex’s revenue comes from diapers, a third from adult incontinence products and 13 percent from feminine care.

The group, which is the largest maker of private label diapers for retailers and feminine care products in Western Europe, has seen its revenues increase 7.2 percent on average over the past 10 years.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs International and UBS are the joint global coordinators of the IPO. JP Morgan is bookrunner. ($1 = 0.7355 Euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Philip Blenkinsop)