Nappy maker Ontex grows margins in spite of forex headwinds

BRUSSELS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Belgian hygiene product company Ontex on Friday said it had lowered costs to grow margins in the second quarter, making up for higher raw material prices and the weak rouble, Turkish lira and Australian dollar.

The group, which makes about half of its revenues from producing diapers, said sales in its central European operations grew by a quarter in spite of political uncertainty in Russia, but the weakening Russian currency erased about half of these gains.

Ontex, which also makes feminine care and adult incontinence products, said it had started to hedge its foreign currency exposure, although the impact is partly mitigated by local production in Turkey and Russia.

The company said its core profit margin increased to 12.1 percent in the second quarter from 11.5 percent in the same period last year.

Overall, the company made a core profit of 49.4 million euros ($65.09 million) in the second quarter, an 11 percent improvement year on year. ($1 = 0.7590 Euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)