Ontex forecasts 2015 outperformance and margin expansion

BRUSSELS, March 5 (Reuters) - Belgian hygiene product company Ontex forecast on Thursday that its revenue would grow by between 4 and 6 percent this year as it outperformed the market and that efficiency gains would drive margin expansion.

The group, which makes about half of its revenues from producing diapers, said its markets would grow by between 3 and 4 percent and that it was targeting a 1-2 percent outperformance for its own like-for-like sales.

Revenues grew by 7 percent in 2014.

Ontex, which also makes feminine care and adult incontinence products, said it aimed for core profit (EBITDA) margin expansion of 30 basis points per year.

The group said that fluff costs remained at an all-time high at the beginning of 2015 and were also strongly influenced by he dollar/euro exchange rate. It added that it would only start seeing the impact of lower oil prices on costs of its oil-based raw materials towards the end of the first quarter, due to a time lag in pricing.

Ontex reported that its revenue in the fourth quarter grew by 6.5 percent on a like-for-like basis, with growth greatest in baby care and in its growth markets, with eastern Europe and the rest of the world amounting to about a third of sales.

The company said that the sharp decline of the rouble had pushed prices higher in the fourth quarter and that consumers had accelerated purchases in anticipation of further price hikes.

Overall, the company made a core profit of 48.5 million euros in the fourth quarter, a 5.4 percent improvement despite a 4.7 million euro hit from currency changes. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)