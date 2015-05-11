FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ontex first-quarter profit boosted by growth markets, cost cutting
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 11, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

Ontex first-quarter profit boosted by growth markets, cost cutting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 11 (Reuters) - Belgian hygiene products maker Ontex on Monday reported a 5.7 percent increase in core profit (EBITDA) for the first quarter as revenue grew strongly in its growth markets and it kept costs low.

Core profit, adjusted for one-off items, grew to 52 million euros ($58 million), with margins expanding slightly from a year earlier to 12.29 percent.

Ontex, which makes nappies for babies and incontinence products for adults, lowered its debt to 536.8 million euros at the end of the first quarter from 862.1 million a year earlier.

The group said that it would remain focused on expanding its margins for the rest of the year, adding that year-on-year growth in the second quarter could be lower because of strong numbers in the comparable period last year. ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.