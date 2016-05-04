FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ontex profit beats expectations boosted by emerging markets
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 4, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

Ontex profit beats expectations boosted by emerging markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Belgian hygiene products maker Ontex reported stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings, driven by double-digit growth in the Middle East North Africa and so-called growth markets.

The diaper maker reported adjusted core earnings (EBITDA) of 57.0 million euros ($65.5 million), beating the 53.8 million euros expected in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

The double-digit growth in the MENA region and “growth markets” more than offset a contraction in its largest division, mature market retail that was hurt by negative impact of the British pound and the Polish zloty. ($1 = 0.8705 euros) (Reporting by Wout Vergauwen; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.