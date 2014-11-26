FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ontex says Q3 revenue rises 5 pct on reported basis
November 26, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ontex says Q3 revenue rises 5 pct on reported basis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Ontex Group NV

* Q3 revenue at EUR 398.4 million, up 5.0% on a reported basis

* Adjusted EBITDA, up 8.6% year-on-year to EUR 49.0 million; adjusted EBITDA margin up 41 bps to 12.3%

* Capex spend of EUR 10.4 million in Q3 2014 was higher than in Q3 2013

* Reconfirms its expectation that capital expenditures should amount to approximately 3% of sales for full year 2014

* Revenue at EUR 1,208.3 million, up 9.1% on a reported basis and 7.2% on a LFL basis for 9 months of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
