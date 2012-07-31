FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Onur Air stake sale nears final stage, advisor says
July 31, 2012 / 12:20 PM / 5 years ago

Turkey's Onur Air stake sale nears final stage, advisor says

Evren Ballim

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, July 31 (Reuters) - Turkish private carrier Onur Air is nearing the final stage of talks with potential buyers for a stake in the company, Saruhan Dogan, a board member of sale advisor FinansInvest, told Reuters on Tuesday.

Dogan did not provide further information on the size of the stake sale or potential buyers.

Onur Air has a 34 aircraft fleet and seat capacity of 8,015, according to the carrier’s web site. Founded in 1992, it has been running domestic scheduled flights and began international service in 2003.

Onur Air flies to 80 destinations in 20 countries, and to 12 domestic destinations, its web site says. (Reporting by Evren Ballim; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
