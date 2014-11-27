FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Onvista AG gives details on restructuring plans
November 27, 2014 / 11:02 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Onvista AG gives details on restructuring plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Onvista AG

* Plans restructuring by shifting its Cologne location and merging business operations in Frankfurt am Main, and by delisting of shares

* Says contrary to previous expectations now sees FY result in the low single digit million range, below the previous year’s earnings (net income after taxes 2013: -2.46 million euros)

* Says from 2017, Board expects noticeable improvements in earnings due to the benefits of relocation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

