Oct 30 (Reuters) - Onxeo :

* Announces positive phase II preliminary results of Validive for prevention of severe oral mucositis in head and neck cancer patients

* Board recommends pursuing development of Validive with initiation of phase III trial in same patient population

* Plans to initiate Validive phase III trial in 2015