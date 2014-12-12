FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Onxeo completes 40.7 mln euros capital increase
December 12, 2014 / 5:35 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Onxeo completes 40.7 mln euros capital increase

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(To add currency in headline)

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Onxeo :

* Announces completion of 40.7 million euros ($50.77 million) capital increase with preferential subscription rights launched in France and in Denmark on Nov. 17, 2014

* Total demand of capital increase amounted to about 76.4 million euros ($95.31 million), for an initial amount of 35.4 million euros ($44.16 million), global subscription rate of 216 percent

* 7,295,727 new shares were subscribed on an irreducible basis, representing about 92.7 percent of new shares to be issued

* Reducible subscriptions amounted to 9,675,614 new shares and will, as a result, be satisfied only in part for 1,757,833 new shares

* Decided to fully exercise extension clause of 15 percent of size of initial offer, raising number of new shares to be issued from 7,872,661 to 9,053,560 shares

* Share capital, following capital increase, will amount to 10.14 million euros ($12.65 million) represented by 40,544,204 shares with a par value of 0.25 euros each

* Admission to trading on regulated market of euronext in Paris of new shares are expected to take place on Dec. 16, 2014

* New shares will be admitted to trading and official listing on nasdaq in copenhagen on Dec. 16, 2014

* Share capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription rights was led by Natixis and Oddo & Cie Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8016 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
