BRIEF-Onxeo launches 35.4 mln euros rights issue with preferential subscription rights

Nov 18(Reuters) - Onxeo SA :

* Announces launching of rights issue with shareholder preferential subscription rights for a gross amount of 35.4 million euros

* Says amount may be increased to a maximum of 41.6 million euros upon exercise of all financial instruments giving access to share capital in Company before November 26, 2014 and of the extension clause

* Says launch will result in the issuance of 7,872,661 new shares at a price of 4.50 euros per share on the basis of a ratio of 1 new share for 4 existing shares

* Says rights issue will be open to the public in France and Denmark only

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: