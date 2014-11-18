FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Onxeo launches 35.4 mln euros rights issue with preferential subscription rights
November 18, 2014 / 12:59 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Onxeo launches 35.4 mln euros rights issue with preferential subscription rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18(Reuters) - Onxeo SA :

* Announces launching of rights issue with shareholder preferential subscription rights for a gross amount of 35.4 million euros

* Says amount may be increased to a maximum of 41.6 million euros upon exercise of all financial instruments giving access to share capital in Company before November 26, 2014 and of the extension clause

* Says launch will result in the issuance of 7,872,661 new shares at a price of 4.50 euros per share on the basis of a ratio of 1 new share for 4 existing shares

* Says rights issue will be open to the public in France and Denmark only

