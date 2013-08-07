FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amgen close to Onyx takeover, deal possible within week-sources
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2013 / 4:38 PM / 4 years ago

Amgen close to Onyx takeover, deal possible within week-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is close to selling itself to larger rival Amgen Inc after the cancer drugmaker’s high stock price discouraged other companies from making a counter offer, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Amgen, the world’s largest biotechnology company, is in advanced discussions to buy Onyx, with the two sides possibly making an possible announcement as soon as within the next week, the sources said on Wednesday.

Terms of an agreement have yet to be finalized, but the companies are negotiating a price of $130 per share, or nearly $9.5 billion, based on shares outstanding. Onyx has indicated it would likely accept a deal at that price, the sources said.

Discussions could still fall apart, and there was no guarantee an agreement will be reached, according to the sources, who asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential.

Representatives of Amgen and Onyx declined to comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.