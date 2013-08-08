FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Onyx 2nd quarter loss narrows on cancer drug sales
August 8, 2013 / 8:47 PM / 4 years ago

Onyx 2nd quarter loss narrows on cancer drug sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc, which is seeking a buyer after rejecting a takeover bid by Amgen Inc as too low, on Thursday reported a narrower second-quarter loss on revenue from its new blood cancer drug Kyprolis.

The biotechnology company said it had a net loss of $53.2 million, or 73 cents per share, compared with a loss of $106 million, or $1.65 per share, a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, Onyx lost 40 cents per share. Analysts on average expected a loss of 42 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue for the quarter more than doubled to $153 million, edging past Wall Street estimates of $151.7 million.

