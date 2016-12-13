FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 13, 2016 / 10:31 PM / 8 months ago

Australian advertising businesses APN Outdoor Group, oOh!Media agree to merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Australian billboard company APN Outdoor Group Ltd plans to buy rival oOh!Media Ltd in deal that values the target at A$735 million ($550.29 million), the companies said on Wednesday.

The Sydney-listed companies said APN plans to give oOh!Media shareholders 0.83 APN share for every oOh!Media share they own, amounting to A$4.48 per share based on Tuesday's closing price, a 3 percent premium to oOh!Media's last trade. ($1 = 1.3356 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Colin Packham, editing by G Crosse)

