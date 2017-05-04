SYDNEY May 4 Australia's antitrust regulator said a plan by Australia's top billboard firm to buy its largest rival for A$735 million ($545 million) may jack up the prices charged to advertisers while cutting service levels, a sign it may block the deal.

Shares of the target company, oOh!Media Ltd, and shares of the company planning to buy it, APN Outdoor Group Ltd , both fell as much as 7 percent in early trading on Thursday, in a flat overall market. ($1 = 1.3464 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)