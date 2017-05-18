Australian billboard firms scrap $545 mln takeover on regulator worries

SYDNEY, May 19 (Reuters) - Australia's two biggest billboard companies on Friday called off a deal in which APN Outdoor Group Ltd would buy rival oOh!media Ltd for A$735 million ($544.93 million), after the antitrust regulator raised concerns.

The companies said in a statement that they disagreed with the view that a tie-up would harm competition but that regulatory invervention "represents an unacceptable risk to a successful merger". ($1 = 1.3488 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)