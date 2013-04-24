FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar's Ooredoo submits binding offer for Maroc Tel
April 24, 2013 / 4:11 PM / 4 years ago

Qatar's Ooredoo submits binding offer for Maroc Tel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 24 (Reuters) - Qatar-based telecom operator Ooredoo said on Wednesday that it had submitted a binding offer for Vivendi’s 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom.

“The offer is fully approved and binding on Ooredoo with immediate effect,” said the state-backed operator in a statement.

”Certainty of funding has been arranged with a consortium of banks.

Ooredoo, formerly named Qtel, is bidding against UAE telco Etisalat for the stake valued at 4.46 billion euros ($5.80 billion) at today’s market valuations. (Reporting by Leila Abboud)

