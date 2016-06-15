FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar's Ooredoo sets guidance for 10-year USD bond offer
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 15, 2016 / 7:35 AM / a year ago

Qatar's Ooredoo sets guidance for 10-year USD bond offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (IFR) - Issuer:                   Ooredoo
International Finance Limited
Guarantor:                Ooredoo Q.S.C.
Exp issue Ratings:        A2/A-/A+ (M/S/F)
Format:                   144A / Reg S Conventional, issued
under GMTN Programme
Settlement:               22 June 2016 (T+5)
Tenor:                    10yr
Maturity:                 22 June 2026
Size:                     US$ 500 million (will not grow)
IPT:                      MS+275 bps area
Coupon:                   Fixed (SA, 30/360)
Listing/Law:              Irish Stock Exchange, English Law
Denoms:                   US$200k x$1k
Global Coordinator:       HSBC
JLMs:                     ANZ, BofA Merrill Lynch, Citi, DBS,
HSBC, Mizuho,
                          MUFG, QNB Capital
Timing:                   Books Open, today's business
Stabilisation:            FCA/ICMA

 (Reporting by Sudip Roy)

