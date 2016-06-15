Qatar's Ooredoo sets guidance for 10-year USD bond offer

June 15 (IFR) - Issuer: Ooredoo International Finance Limited Guarantor: Ooredoo Q.S.C. Exp issue Ratings: A2/A-/A+ (M/S/F) Format: 144A / Reg S Conventional, issued under GMTN Programme Settlement: 22 June 2016 (T+5) Tenor: 10yr Maturity: 22 June 2026 Size: US$ 500 million (will not grow) IPT: MS+275 bps area Coupon: Fixed (SA, 30/360) Listing/Law: Irish Stock Exchange, English Law Denoms: US$200k x$1k Global Coordinator: HSBC JLMs: ANZ, BofA Merrill Lynch, Citi, DBS, HSBC, Mizuho, MUFG, QNB Capital Timing: Books Open, today's business Stabilisation: FCA/ICMA (Reporting by Sudip Roy)