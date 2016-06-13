FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Qatar's Ooredoo mandates banks for U.S. dollar bond issue
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 13, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

Qatar's Ooredoo mandates banks for U.S. dollar bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 13 (Reuters) - Qatari telecommunications operator Ooredoo said on Monday that a subsidiary had picked banks to arrange a U.S. dollar bond issue under its $5 billion global medium-term notes programme.

Ooredoo International Finance mandated Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, Citigroup, DBS Bank, HSBC, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International, Mizuho Securities USA and QNB Capital to act as joint lead managers and bookrunners for the issue.

The bond is expected to be launched following investor roadshows which were to start on June 10 in the United States, Asia, the Middle East and Europe, Ooredoo said, adding that the size of the issue would be decided later. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.