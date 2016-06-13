Qatar's Ooredoo mandates banks for U.S. dollar bond issue

DUBAI, June 13 (Reuters) - Qatari telecommunications operator Ooredoo said on Monday that a subsidiary had picked banks to arrange a U.S. dollar bond issue under its $5 billion global medium-term notes programme.

Ooredoo International Finance mandated Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, Citigroup, DBS Bank, HSBC, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International, Mizuho Securities USA and QNB Capital to act as joint lead managers and bookrunners for the issue.

The bond is expected to be launched following investor roadshows which were to start on June 10 in the United States, Asia, the Middle East and Europe, Ooredoo said, adding that the size of the issue would be decided later. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)