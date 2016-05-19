FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatari telecoms company Ooredoo hires banks for US dollar bond
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 19, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

Qatari telecoms company Ooredoo hires banks for US dollar bond

Tom Arnold, Sudip Roy

2 Min Read

DUBAI/LONDON, May 19 (IFR) - Qatari telecoms company Ooredoo has mandated banks for a forthcoming US dollar bond, according to sources.

The Doha-based firm has picked a number of banks including ANZ, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and HSBC, the sources said.

Ooredoo is seeking to raise US$750m-US$1bn through the transaction, said two sources. The transaction will come after Qatar’s deal. The sovereign began a roadshow ahead of a potential US dollar offering today.

One source said Ooredoo’s deal would probably come after Ramadan, which runs from June 5 to July 5. The source added that Ooredoo was also seeking a loan.

In February, Reuters reported that Ooredoo was in talks with banks to raise more than US$1.5bn through bonds and loans this year.

The company, which operates in about a dozen territories across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, is planning to refinance a US$1bn revolver that matures in March 2017.

Ooredoo is rated A2 by Moody‘s, A- by Standard & Poor’s and A+ by Fitch.

The company declined to comment. (Reporting by Thomas Arnold and Sudip Roy (editing by Julian Baker))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.