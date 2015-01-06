Ooredoo Kuwait says wins court appeal against $125 mln fine

DUBAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Ooredoo Kuwait has won a court appeal against a 36.69 million dinars ($124.97 million) judgement in favour of the Ministry of Communications, the telecom operator said in a bourse statement on Tuesday.

The ministry claimed Ooredoo Kuwait had been unlawfully using government network infrastructure since 1999, according to the company’s 2013 annual report. Last February, a Kuwaiti court ordered Ooredoo Kuwait to pay 36.69 million dinars to the ministry.

But a new court ruling on Monday overturned that decision, according to the bourse statement. ($1 = 0.2936 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)