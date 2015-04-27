FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters

#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 27, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 2 years ago

Ooredoo Kuwait Q1 net profit plunges 89 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, April 27 (Reuters) - Ooredoo Kuwait, the country’s No.3 telecom operator by subscribers, reported an 89 percent fall in first-quarter profit on Monday, extending a sustained profit slump.

The firm, a subsidiary of Qatar’s Ooredoo, made a net profit of 2.2 million dinars ($7.3 million) in the three months to March 31, down from 19.8 million dinars in the year-earlier period, it said in a statement.

EFG Hermes forecast Ooredoo Kuwait would make a quarterly profit of 13.3 million dinars.

First-quarter revenue was 174.3 million dinars. This compares with 182.7 million dinars a year ago.

Domestically, Ooredoo Kuwait competes with Zain and third entrant Viva, an affiliate of Saudi Telecom Co .

Ooredoo Kuwait has slipped to third in terms of mobile subscribers as Viva’s aggressive pricing wooed customers, according to data from Zain.

That helped sparked a sustained profit slide for a company that also has operations in Algeria, Tunisia, the Maldives and the Palestinian Territories. It reported falling profits in nine of the preceding 12 quarters.

Ooredoo owns 92.1 percent of Ooredoo Kuwait.

$1 = 0.3023 Kuwaiti dinars Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French

