UPDATE 1-Ooredoo Kuwait blames FX woes for 89 pct profit slump

* Q1 profit 2.2 mln dinars vs 19.8 mln dinars a yr ago

* Q1 revenue 174.3 mln dinars vs 182.7 mln dinars a yr ago (Adds detail)

DUBAI, April 27 (Reuters) - Ooredoo Kuwait, the country’s No.3 telecoms operator by subscribers, blamed foreign-exchange losses from its Tunisia and Algeria operations as it posted an 89 percent fall in first-quarter profit that extended a lengthy earnings slump.

The subsidiary of Qatar’s Ooredoo competes domestically with Zain and Saudi Telecom affiliate Viva and has now reported falling profits in 10 of the past 13 quarters.

Ooredoo Kuwait made a net profit of 2.2 million dinars ($7.3 million) in the three months to March 31, down from 19.8 million dinars a year earlier, it said in a statement.

EFG Hermes had forecast that Ooredoo Kuwait, which also has operations in Algeria, Tunisia, the Maldives and the Palestinian Territories, would make a quarterly profit of 13.3 million dinars.

First-quarter revenue was 174.3 million dinars, against 182.7 million dinars a year ago.

The company said that declines in the Tunisian and Algerian currencies had led to first-quarter foreign-exchange losses of 12.9 million dinars.

Its Tunisian business provided a net profit attributable to Ooredoo Kuwait of 2 million dinars in the first quarter, down from 5.8 million dinars.

It fared worse in Algeria, making a net attributable loss of 3.5 million dinars, compared with an 8.6 million dinar profit in the same period last year. Excluding foreign-exchange losses, the unit’s first-quarter profit would have been 6.5 million dinars.

Domestically, Ooredoo Kuwait has slipped to third place in terms of mobile subscribers, data from Zain shows, as Viva grabbed market share through aggressive pricing.

Ooredoo Kuwait had 2.5 million subscribers at March 31, up 11 percent year on year, with revenue up 4.6 percent to 44.3 million dinars. Domestic net profit, however, was flat at 2.9 million dinars, indicating weakening margins. ($1 = 0.3023 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Matt Smith and Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French and David Goodman)