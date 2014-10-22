FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ooredoo Kuwait Q3 profit falls by nearly half
October 22, 2014 / 3:11 PM / 3 years ago

Ooredoo Kuwait Q3 profit falls by nearly half

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Ooredoo Kuwait, the country’s No.3 telecom operator by subscribers, said on Wednesday that its third-quarter net profit fell by nearly half.

The firm, a subsidiary of Qatar’s Ooredoo, made a net profit of 7.9 million dinars ($27.3 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, down from 15.3 million dinars in the year-earlier period.

An analyst at EFG Hermes forecast Wataniya would make a quarterly profit of 23.4 million dinars.

Third-quarter revenue was 186 million dinars, up slightly from the 180 million dinars generated a year ago.

Domestically, Ooredoo Kuwait competes with Zain and third entrant Viva, an affiliate of Saudi Telecom Co .

Ooredoo Kuwait has slipped to third in terms of mobile subscribers, according to Zain, as Viva’s aggressive pricing wooed customers.

That sparked a sustained profit slide at Ooredoo Kuwait, which also has operations in Algeria, Tunisia, the Maldives and the Palestinian Territories. ($1 = 0.2891 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)

