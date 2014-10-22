UPDATE 1-Fierce competition drives down Ooredoo Kuwait's profit

* Q3 profit 7.9 mln dinars vs 15.3 mln dinars a yr ago

By Matt Smith

DUBAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Telecom operator Ooredoo Kuwait’s third-quarter net profit fell by nearly half as fierce competition took its toll.

Ooredoo Kuwait has struggled in its home market following the 2008 launch of the country’s third mobile operator, Viva, which aggressively cut prices to woo customers.

The firm, 92 percent owned by Qatar’s Ooredoo, made a net profit of 7.9 million dinars ($27.3 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, down from 15.3 million dinars in the same period a year before.

An analyst at EFG Hermes had forecast it would make a quarterly profit of 23.4 million dinars.

The company’s net profit in the nine months to Sept. 30 fell 21 percent to 45.7 million dinars.

Its domestic profit for that period was 5.4 million dinars, down from 12.7 million dinars a year earlier, despite a 26 percent increase in subscribers, while revenue fell 15.6 percent to 125.1 million dinars, indicating significantly weaker margins and lower spending per customer.

In terms of mobile subscribers, it slipped to third position in Kuwait behind Viva - an affiliate of Saudi Telecom Co - in late 2013, according to No. 1 player Zain.

The competition has helped spark a sustained profit slide at Ooredoo Kuwait, formerly known as Wataniya, which also has operations in Algeria, Tunisia, the Maldives and the Palestinian Territories. It has reported a decline in profits in nine of the past 12 quarters, according to Reuters data.

The company’s Tunisian operations suffered this year, with nine-month profit attributable to Ooredoo Kuwait falling by nearly a third to 14.7 million dinars as revenue declined slightly.

Algerian revenue rose 21.1 percent to 272.2 million dinars in the first nine months of the year and its customer base expanded by a similar proportion, but foreign exchange losses meant the unit’s profit attributable to the parent firm dropped by 13 percent to 24.5 million dinars.