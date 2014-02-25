FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RLPC-Qatar's Ooredoo seeks $1 bln refinancing loan-bankers
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 25, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 4 years ago

RLPC-Qatar's Ooredoo seeks $1 bln refinancing loan-bankers

Sandrine Bradley

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Qatari telecommunications firm Ooredoo has approached banks for a syndicated loan of up to $1 billion that will refinance existing debt, banking sources said.

The company sent out a request for proposals to around 15 banks last week with responses due this week, the bankers said. The deal is expected to have a five-year maturity, one of the bankers added.

Ooredoo was not immediately available for comment.

Ooredoo’s last loan was a $1 billion, four-year facility that was signed with 14 international lenders in April 2013. That deal paid a margin of 85 basis points over LIBOR.

In December, Ooredoo secured a $1.25 billion, five-year sukuk, the firm’s first Islamic bond. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.