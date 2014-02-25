RLPC-Qatar's Ooredoo seeks $1 bln refinancing loan-bankers

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Qatari telecommunications firm Ooredoo has approached banks for a syndicated loan of up to $1 billion that will refinance existing debt, banking sources said.

The company sent out a request for proposals to around 15 banks last week with responses due this week, the bankers said. The deal is expected to have a five-year maturity, one of the bankers added.

Ooredoo was not immediately available for comment.

Ooredoo’s last loan was a $1 billion, four-year facility that was signed with 14 international lenders in April 2013. That deal paid a margin of 85 basis points over LIBOR.

In December, Ooredoo secured a $1.25 billion, five-year sukuk, the firm’s first Islamic bond. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)