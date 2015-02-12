FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TRLPC-Qatar's Ooredoo seeks $500 mln Islamic loan-bankers
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 12, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

TRLPC-Qatar's Ooredoo seeks $500 mln Islamic loan-bankers

Sandrine Bradley

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Qatari telecoms firm Ooredoo has approached banks for a $500 million Islamic loan, banking sources said on Thursday.

The company has asked lenders to provide pricing guidance for a one-, three- or five-year loan.

“We have been left to fill in the blanks but Ooredoo will demand good pricing,” said one banker who had received the request.

Ooredoo last tapped the loan market in May 2014 when it agreed two deals. It signed a $498 million one-year multi tranche Murabaha facility with Barwa Bank, Masraf Al Rayan and Qatar Islamic Bank as well as a $1 billion, five-year revolver with a group of 17 local and international banks.

Editing by Christopher Mangham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.