10 months ago
Ooredoo Maldives to list on local stock market
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 16, 2016 / 6:30 AM / 10 months ago

Ooredoo Maldives to list on local stock market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Ooredoo Maldives plans to sell part of its equity in an initial public offer on the island nation's stock exchange, its Qatar-based parent firm said on Sunday.

The offer, made under the terms of its licence obligations, will be open to both local and international investors, Ooredoo said. No other details of the share sale were provided.

Ooredoo Maldives is currently fully owned by Ooredoo Kuwait , which in turn is 92.1 percent controlled by Ooredoo.

The Maldives business generated 288 million Qatari riyals ($79.1 million) of revenue in 2015, equivalent to 0.9 percent of group revenue, according to Ooredoo's 2015 annual report. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
