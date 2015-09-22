Qatar's Ooredoo appoints acting chief commercial officer

DUBAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Qatar’s Ooredoo has appointed Haroon Shahul Hameed as acting chief commercial officer after the resignation of Cynthia Gordon, the country’s top telecom operator by subscriber numbers said on Tuesday.

Hameed’s appointment was effective from Sept. 21, Ooredoo said in a statement. He was previously chief operating officer of Ooredoo Myanmar.

The parent company has operations in around a dozen countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa and has reported declining profits in four of the five past quarters, Reuters data shows.

Gordon joined Ooredoo as chief commercial officer in January 2012, according to her LinkedIn profile. Previously, she worked for France’s Orange and Russia’s MTS, her profile states. (Reporting by Matt Smith)