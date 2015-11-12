FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar's Ooredoo appoints new CEO in managerial shake-up
November 12, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

Qatar's Ooredoo appoints new CEO in managerial shake-up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Qatari telecoms operator Ooredoo has appointed Sheikh Saud bin Nasser al-Thani as its new group chief executive as part of a shake-up of its senior management, the company said on Thursday.

Ooredoo, which has operations in about 10 markets in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, reported a more than 100 percent rise in third-quarter net income last month but had posted declining profits in six out of the previous eight quarters as foreign exchange losses and difficulties in Iraq and Tunisia hurt its bottom line.

Sheikh Saud, who was previously chief executive of Ooredoo’s domestic operations and joined the company in 1990, replaces fellow company veteran Nasser Marafih as group CEO, the former monopoly said in a statement. Marafih has joined the board.

Waleed al-Sayed has been appointed deputy group CEO and also CEO of Ooredoo Qatar. He was previously chief operating officer of the company’s domestic unit, a role which will now be taken by Yousuf al-Kubaisi.

Ooredoo’s chief strategy and commercial officers also left in recent months. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David Goodman)

