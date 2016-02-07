Ooredoo Myanmar secures $300 mln funding from Asian Development Bank, IFC

DUBAI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Qatari telecom operator Ooredoo said on Sunday its unit in Myanmar had secured $300 million in funding from the Asian Development Bank and International Finance Corporation (IFC) for the rollout of its network.

Asian Development Bank and IFC, the private sector investment arm of the World Bank Group, will each provide a $150 million loan to Ooredoo Myanmar, the company said in a statement. It provided no details on the terms of the loans.