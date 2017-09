DUBAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Ooredoo Kuwait’s chief operating office Hani El-Kukhun resigned effective Jan. 1 for personal reasons, the telecom operator said on Tuesday.

El-Kukhun joined Ooredoo Kuwait in July 2014, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Qatar’s Ooredoo owns a majority stake in the Kuwaiti firm. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem. Editing by Matt Smith)