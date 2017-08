DUBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Ooredoo Oman announced the appointment of Abdul Razzaq al-Balushi as chief financial officer on Wednesday.

Al-Balushi takes over from Jorgen Latte, who retired on Feb. 1, according to a bourse statement.

Al-Balushi has previously served as Ooredoo Oman's deputy financial officer. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)