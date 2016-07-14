FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ooredoo Oman's second quarter net profit rises 7 pct
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 14, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

Ooredoo Oman's second quarter net profit rises 7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 14 (Reuters) - Ooredoo Oman, the sultanate’s No.2 telecom operator, reported a 7 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Thursday as revenues increased.

The firm, majority-owned by Qatar’s Ooredoo, made a net profit of 12.3 million rials ($32.00 million) in the three months to June 30, it said in a statement. This compares with a profit of 11.5 million rials in the year-earlier period.

Gulf Baader Capital Markets forecast Ooredoo Oman would make a quarterly profit of 12.2 million rials.

Ooredoo Oman ended Oman Telecommunication Co’s (Omantel) monopoly in 2005.

Second-quarter revenue was 66.7 million rials. This compares with 62.6 million rials a year earlier, the statement added. ($1 = 0.3849 Omani rials) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
