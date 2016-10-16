Ooredoo Oman says Q3 net profit rises 24.5 pct

DUBAI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Ooredoo Oman, the sultanate's No.2 telecom operator which is majority-owned by Qatar's Ooredoo, reported a 24.5 percent jump in third-quarter net profit.

* The firm made 12.7 million rials ($33.02 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 10.2 million rials in the year-earlier period, it said in a bourse statement published late on Saturday.

* Gulf Baader Capital Markets forecast: 12.70 mln rials. Arqaam Capital forecast: 10.00 mln rials.

* Third-quarter revenue 69.1 million rials, versus 65.0 million rials a year earlier. ($1 = 0.3846 Omani rials) (Reporting by David French)