FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ooredoo Oman Q1 net profit rises 17.8 pct
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 14, 2016 / 4:45 AM / a year ago

Ooredoo Oman Q1 net profit rises 17.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 14 (Reuters) - Ooredoo Oman, the sultanate’s No.2 telecom operator, reported a 17.8 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, its seventh rise in nine quarters.

The firm, majority-owned by Qatar’s Ooredoo, made a net profit of 12.6 million rials ($32.73 million) in the three months to Mar. 31, it said in a statement. This compares with a profit of 10.7 million rials in the year-earlier period.

Gulf Baader Capital Markets forecast Ooredoo Oman would make a quarterly profit of 10.9 million rials.

Ooredoo Oman, which ended Oman Telecommunication Co’s (Omantel) monopoly in 2005, had reported rising profits in six of the preceding eight quarters.

First-quarter revenue was 66.1 million rials. This compares with 59.3 million rials a year earlier, the statement added. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan, editing by Hadeel Al Sayegh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.