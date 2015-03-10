Qatar telcoms firm Ooredoo posts 89 pct Q4 net profit slump on Kuwaiti unit

DUBAI, March 10 (Reuters) - Qatari telecom operator Ooredoo reported an 89 percent slump in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, widely missing estimates, as the performance of its Kuwaiti unit dragged.

The former monopoly, which operates in about 15 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, made a net profit of 55 million riyals ($15.1 million) in the three months to Dec. 31.

That was down from 510 million riyals ($135.99 million) in the year-earlier period and well below the views of two analysts polled by Reuters, who forecast a quarterly profit of 602.4 million riyals and 607.8 million riyals, respectively.

Last month, Ooredoo’s Kuwaiti unit said all profit for the final quarter of 2014 had been wiped out by foreign exchange losses, investments in Algeria and restructuring costs in Tunisia. ($1 = 3.6413 Qatar riyals) ($1 = 3.7502 riyals) (Reporting by David French, editing by Louise Heavens)