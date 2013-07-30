FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ooredoo Q2 net profit soars 44 pct to 923 mln Qatari riyals
July 30, 2013 / 2:16 PM / in 4 years

Ooredoo Q2 net profit soars 44 pct to 923 mln Qatari riyals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, July 30 (Reuters) - Qatar telecoms group Ooredoo reported a 44 percent jump in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday, beating analysts’ estimates.

The former monopoly, which operates in about 16 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, made a net profit of 923 million riyals ($253.5 million) in the second quarter, up from 641 million riyals in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast Ooredoo would make a quarterly profit of 845.31 million riyals

$1=3.641 Qatari riyals Reporting By Regan Doherty, Editing by Sami Aboudi

