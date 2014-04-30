FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar's Ooredoo first-quarter net profit rises 9.7 pct
April 30, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

Qatar's Ooredoo first-quarter net profit rises 9.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 30 (Reuters) - Qatari telecom operator Ooredoo reported a 9.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

The former monopoly, which operates in about 15 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, made a net profit of 887 million Qatar riyals ($243.62 million) in the three months to March 31, up from 808 million riyals in the year-earlier period.

One analyst polled by Reuters forecast Ooredoo would make a quarterly profit of 786 million riyals.

$1 = 3.6408 Qatar Riyals Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Pravin Char

