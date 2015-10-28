FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar's Ooredoo Q3 net profit surges 101.6 pct to 756 mln riyals -statement
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 28, 2015 / 4:35 PM / in 2 years

Qatar's Ooredoo Q3 net profit surges 101.6 pct to 756 mln riyals -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Qatari telecom operator Ooredoo reported a 101.6 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

Ooredoo, which operates in about a dozen territories across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, made a net profit of 756 million riyals ($207.64 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, it said in a statement.

This was up from 375 million riyals in the year-earlier period, Reuters data shows. ($1 = 3.7488 riyals) ($1 = 3.6410 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.