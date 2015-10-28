UPDATE 1-Qatar telecoms operator Ooredoo doubles Q3 net profit

(Adds revenues, context)

DUBAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Qatari telecoms operator Ooredoo said on Wednesday it doubled third-quarter net profit on improved margins and the sale of a stake in Philippines’ Wi-Tribe.

Ooredoo, which operates in about a dozen territories across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, made a net profit of 756 million riyals ($207.64 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, it said in a statement.

This was up from 375 million riyals in the year-earlier period, Reuters data shows.

Two analysts polled by Reuters had forecast majority state-owned Ooredoo would make a quarterly profit of 415.7 million riyals or 475 million riyals.

Third-quarter revenue was 8.16 billion riyals, compared with 8.34 billion riyals a year ago.

In Qatar, the company’s quarterly net profit rose 8 percent to 1.61 billion riyals.

In Iraq, large parts of which are under the control of Islamic State militants, Ooredoo unit Asiacell made a nine-month profit of 152 million riyals. The company did not provide a quarterly breakdown.

Ooredoo Kuwait - 92 percent owned by Ooredoo and with operations in Algeria, Tunisia, the Maldives and the Palestinian territories - reported a 51 percent rise in nine-month profit to 105 million.

Ooredoo, which launched services in Myanmar last year, had 115 million customers at the end of September, up 20 percent in 12 months.

The Qatari operator on July 16 sold its stake in Wi-Tribe Phillipines as it focused on its core business. ($1 = 3.6410 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by Adrian Croft)