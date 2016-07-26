FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatari telco Ooredoo Q2 net profit gains 16.4 pct
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 26, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

Qatari telco Ooredoo Q2 net profit gains 16.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 26 (Reuters) - Qatari telecom operator Ooredoo reported a 16.4 percent increase in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday.

Ooredoo made a net profit of 583.2 million riyals in the three months to June 30, compared with a profit of 501.2 million riyals in the year-earlier period, it said in a statement.

Analysts at EFG Hermes and SICO Bahrain had forecast Ooredoo would make a quarterly profit of 478.5 million riyals and 680.5 million riyals respectively. (Reporting by David French; editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
