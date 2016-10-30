FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar's Ooredoo Q3 profit falls 51 pct
October 30, 2016 / 4:50 PM / 10 months ago

Qatar's Ooredoo Q3 profit falls 51 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DOHA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Qatari telecom operator Ooredoo reported a 51 percent fall in third-quarter net profit on Sunday.

The earnings of the former monopoly, which operates in about a dozen territories across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, have been hit from mid-2013 by foreign exchange losses and plunging earnings from Iraq, although a strong domestic performance has helped mitigate the impact.

After a period of volatile profitability, the firm had reported rising profits in the previous four quarters.

Ooredoo made a net profit of 370 million riyals in the three months to Sept. 30, it said in a statement, compared with a profit of 755.8 million riyals in the year-earlier period.

The average forecast of three analysts polled by Reuters was for a quarterly profit of 499.3 million riyals.

Ooredoo's consolidated third-quarter revenue was 8.35 billion riyals, versus 8.16 billion riyals a year ago.

In Qatar, the company's nine month net profit rose 2 percent to 1.6 billion riyals.

In Iraq, where parts of the country have been under the control of militant group Islamic State, Ooredoo unit Asiacell made a nine month profit of 79 million riyals, down 48 percent from a year ago. (Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by Alison Williams)

