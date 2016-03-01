FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar's Ooredoo Q4 profit surges
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 1, 2016 / 3:31 PM / 2 years ago

Qatar's Ooredoo Q4 profit surges

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, March 1 (Reuters) - Qatari telecom operator Ooredoo reported a 555 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

The former monopoly, which operates in about a dozen territories across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, had reported declining profits in six of the preceding nine quarters as foreign exchange losses and plunging earnings from conflict-torn Iraq outweighed a strong domestic performance.

Ooredoo made a net profit of 360 million riyals ($98.88 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, it said in a statement.

This compares with a profit of 55 million riyals in the year-earlier period.

An analyst at SICO Bahrain polled by Reuters had forecast majority state-owned Ooredoo would make a quarterly profit of 465 million riyals.

The company’s board has recommended paying a 2015 cash dividend of 3 riyals per share. This compares with a payout of 4 riyals per share for 2014.

Fourth-quarter revenue was 7.97 billion riyals. This compares with 8.37 billion riyals a year earlier.

Ooredoo made a net profit of 2.12 billion riyals in 2015, near-flat versus its profit of 2.13 billion riyals in 2014.

$1 = 3.6406 Qatar riyals Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.