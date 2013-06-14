FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ooredoo withdraws bid for Vivendi's Maroc Tel
June 14, 2013 / 1:50 PM / in 4 years

Ooredoo withdraws bid for Vivendi's Maroc Tel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - Qatar-backed telecom group Ooredoo said on Friday that it had withdrawn its bid for Vivendi’s 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom.

The move leaves Etisalat as the remaining bidder for the stake that Vivendi wants to sell as part of a year-old strategy revamp to exit telcos to focus on media.

“Although Maroc Telecom represents a good fit for our global portfolio, it is no longer in the best interests of our shareholders to continue to commit capital to what has become a lengthy process,” said Chief Executive Officer Nasser Marafih in a statement.

“We are thus withdrawing our offer and we will focus our attention on generating value in other opportunities across our global footprint through organic and acquisitive strategies.”

Vivendi received the two bids for Maroc Telecom in April and had said it was evaluating them before choosing a preferred bidder. It earlier said it expects the sale to close in the autumn. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
